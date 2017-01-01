No consolation for Lady Spartans

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

cover from a disastrous second quarter Friday night as they dropped a 61-31 decision to Gallatin in the consolation game of the Lawson Invitational. Gallatin, now 11-3, took control of the game in the second quarter and was never threatened as the Lady Bulldogs drop Richmond to 5-9.

After playing on even terms throughout the first period, and Richmond holding a 14-13 lead, the game completely turned as Gallatin applied full-court pressure on the Lady Spartans. Richmond struggled to break the press and the Lady Bulldogs took full advantage by creating turnovers which led to a 20-0 run and complete control of the game.

“We panicked. We just didn’t play well at all in the second quarter,” said Richmond coach Brandon Quick. “Then once we got down, I think the fear of losing kicked in and we just didn’t run any sets, we didn’t get any good shots and hopefully we got it out of our system before next week.”

The Lady Spartans also struggled at the free throw line as they converted just 7 of 16 from the stripe, while Gallatin hit 9 of 11.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 Richmond News.

