New redevelopment project added to Richmond downtown plans

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Richmond Downtown Redevelopment Plan has added to its roster an additional project, complete with its own Chapter 353 tax abatement.

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved the fourth redevelopment project per the request of applicant/owner R & L Flying Services Inc. on 209 S. Thornton St. The project will rehabilitate and construct an addition to the current building for use as a warehouse, according to Section 3 of the First Amendment to Richmond Downtown Redevelopment Plan. The warehouse may include an ice manufacturing facility. Total cost is estimated at $155,000.

R & L Flying Services will be granted up to 10 years of 100 percent abatement of property taxes, followed by up to 15 years at 50 percent tax abatement.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 Richmond News.

