Michael Lee Shearer

Michael Lee Shearer, 49, of Blue Springs, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Kansas City.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Concordia. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial with military rites is in St. Paul’s Cemetery.