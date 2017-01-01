Manhunt draws six law enforcement agencies, locks down Lawson schools

By Bryce Mereness, The Excelsior Springs Standard

A routine police stop Wednesday, Jan. 25, launched what turned into a seven-hour manhunt that drew in six law enforcement agencies and temporarily locked down the Lawson School District.

At approximately 1 p.m., a Lawson police officer attempted to stop Patrick, T. Smith, 33, of Kansas City, Kan. on a felony warrant. Smith then took off in the police cruiser when the officer exited the vehicle.

“The Lawson Police tried to stop a person they knew was wanted and had a felony warrant for his arrest,” said Capt. John Bazzano of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. “He tried to get away and it looks like he got in the Lawson Police car and took off. Smith got three blocks before he ditched it and he took off on foot.”

The car was found a short time later, but Smith was not in the area. That instigated a large manhunt, which lasted almost seven hours. During the hunt, law enforcement agencies followed several leads that took them in and around Lawson and Excelsior Springs and caused the Lawson School District to lockdown its schools.

