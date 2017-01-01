Lori Jean Archer

Lori Jean (Winningham) Archer, 41 of Buckner, formerly of Lexington, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at home.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at East Side Baptist Church, Independence. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at the church. Burial is in Lexington Memory Gardens, Lexington.