Library puts 10-cent levy increase on ballot

Additional revenue will mean more operating hours, outreach and programs

By Leah Wankum, Editor

For the first time in more than three decades, Ray County Library has placed a measure on a municipal election ballot. The measure would increase the library’s 11-cent tax by an additional 10 cents.

Without the 10-cent increase, the library will not be able to continue functioning at its current capacity, said Library Director Rochelle McCaulley. Rather, in her opinion, it will continue as a simple book repository and will not be able to reach its full potential in serving the county.

“We are very overstretched,” McCaulley said. “I have computers that need updating. I have people constantly calling, ‘Can you bring me books at home?’ ‘Can you offer me this?’

