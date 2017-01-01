Late offensive drought dooms Spartans

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Lady Spartans will not be able to repeat as Lawson Invitational champions. The tournament hosts made sure of that in the first round Tuesday night as the Lady Cardinals rallied for a 50-38 victory.

It was Lawson’s second win over Richmond this season, but Lady Spartan coach Brandon Quick said his team played much better this time around than in the 42-22 defeat at home back on Nov. 28. Quick said his Lady Spartans did a much better job at rebounding and attacking the basket on offense.

However, Tuesday night, the offense went cold at the worst possible time. Richmond rallied from a 16-12 deficit after one period and a 28-20 halftime deficit. The Lady Spartans began the third frame with a 7-0 run that pulled them to within a point. The fourth-seeded Lady Cardinals did not get back on the board until 68 seconds remained in the period, but was still able to take a 32-30 lead into the final 8 minutes. Quick said it was one of the better quarters his team has put together.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.