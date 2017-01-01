Lady Spartans can’t recover from slow start

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

It was one of those nights for the Richmond Lady Spartans. The Lady Spartans offense went in the deep freeze for three quarters Thursday night as they faced the Marshall Lady Owls in the NCMC Holiday Hoops in Trenton.

Richmond was able to get things going in the final 8 minutes as the Lady Spartans doubled their scoring output of the first three periods, but fell to Marshall 45-23. Marshall, now 8-3, was determined not to let Richmond’s key weapon, Kaylee Vantrump, get into the offense.

“They did a real good job of keeping the ball out of Kaylee’s hands,” Richmond coach Brandon Quick said. “We just have to have some people step up and take over the scoring responsibilities whenever they do that.”

Vantrump’s 3-pointer accounted for the only Richmond scoring in the opening frame as Marshall grabbed an 11-3 lead. Vantrump’s trey came with 5:06 left in the first quarter and the Lady Spartans did not score again until Jocelyn Caldwell connected for a bucket with 5 seconds remaining in the half.

The Lady Owls took a 22-5 lead into the intermission.

