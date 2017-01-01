Kenneth Gene ‘Ken’ Baker Sr.

Kenneth Gene ‘Ken’ Baker Sr., of Richmond, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Ken was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Atchison, Kan., to Forrest Wayne and Nema Irene Lame Baker.

Survivors include: three daughters, Sherri Horton, and husband, Denver, of Richmond, Trudi Sirha, and husband, Andy, of Richmond, and Jennifer Damitz, and husband, Dan, of Camdenton; one son, Kenny Baker, and wife, Donna, of Hardin; two stepdaughters, Sabrena Robertson, of Urbana, and Anita Holland, of Sedalia; two stepsons, John Scott, of Valley Center, Kan., and Robert Ashton, of Louisburg; one brother, Charles Wayne Baker, and wife, Pat, of Parkville; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darrell Lynn Baker; and one stepdaughter, Teresa Hall.

A celebration of life is 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Henrietta City Hall.