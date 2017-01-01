Kathi Lynn Driskell

Kathi Lynn Driskell, 62, of Camden, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City.

Kathi was born June 30, 1954, in Lexington, to Melvin and Cleo Emma (Lorren) Driskell.

Survivors include: twin daughters and one-son-in-law, Siobhan and Shane Barker, of Camden, and Gabrielle Dunham, of Gladstone; one brother, Robert Driskell, of Richmond; one sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Mike Hunter, of Lee’s Summit; six grandchildren, Dakota Jenkins, Kennedy Barker, Harlie Barker, Haley Dunham, Zander Dunham and Madison Dunham.

In addition to her parents, Kathi was preceded in death by one son, Eric Sinderson.

Kathi was a LPN at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond for eight years. She was of the Baptist faith. She lived in the Richmond area most of her life. Kathi was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed arts and crafts.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Kathi Driskell memorial fund.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.