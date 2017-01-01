Judge David Miller required to retire later this year

Missouri Constitution states judges must retire at 70

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Circuit Judge David Miller will retire later this year due to a provision in the Missouri Constitution that requires judges to retire at age 70.

Miller will turn 70 on Oct. 6. Gov. Eric Greitens (R) will accept applications for Miller’s replacement before appointing someone else to oversee Missouri’s 8th Judicial District, which includes Ray and Carroll counties. Miller said he doesn’t yet know the precise date he will retire.

“If I had my preference, I would continue with the job,” Miller said.

Miller plans to continue working within the justice system after his retirement. Miller said he is considering becoming a senior judge, which would allow him to oversee trials and conduct hearings for judges who become sick or wish to hand off a case to another judge.

Miller is also considering entering private practice to represent clients in criminal cases. Miller said he can’t be both a lawyer and a senior judge at the same time; he is currently more inclined to become a senior judge.

Gov. Matt Blunt (R) appointed Miller to replace outgoing Circuit Judge Warner Moentmann. Miller began serving as the circuit judge for the 8th Judicial Circuit on Jan. 2, 2009. He retained the position by winning elections in 2010 and 2012. Miller ran unopposed in both races.

Miller said he is particularly proud of his work overseeing the Ray County drug court, which provides treatment for offenders convicted for drug crimes or driving while intoxicated. The Ray County drug court, which is funded by the Tri-County Mental Health Tax, is currently serving 20 to 25 participants.

