Juanita Cole, 80, of Lexington, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Second Baptist Church, Lexington. Funeral services follow at noon at the church. Burial is in Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery.
