John Franklin Evans

John Franklin Evans, 72, of rural Richmond, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date.

