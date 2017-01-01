- News
John Franklin Evans, 72, of rural Richmond, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
