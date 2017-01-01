John Franklin Evans Sr.

John Franklin Evans Sr., 72, of rural Richmond, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

John was born May 21, 1944, in Jackson County, to William F. and Beatrice (Smith) Evans. He married Carol Lee Weatherly, of Gladstone. She preceded him in death Feb. 12, 2013.

Survivors include: three sons and two daughters-in-law, Nathan and Sarha Evans, of Richmond, John Evans Jr., of Sedalia, and Jaime and Candice Tadone, of Lewisburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Don Ledford, of Excelsior Springs; and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine.

John was a United States Navy veteran who served his county from 1962 to 1966. He also served in the National Guard. John was a gas meter mechanic for Missouri Gas Energy. John was a member of the Rejoice Fellowship Church in Richmond. He lived most of his life in Ray County.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made St. Jude’s Hospital for children.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services with military honors provided by Ray County Veterans will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment is at a later date.

Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond is in charge of services. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.