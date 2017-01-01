Joanne Gadt

Joanne Gadt, 90, of Warsaw, formerly of Lexington, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Warsaw Health and Rehab.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the First Baptist Church of Lexington. Fuenral services are 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at the church. Burial is in Lexington Memory Gardens.