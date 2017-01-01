Jewell Vanderpool Rogers: The ties that Bind, Part 2

Recalling life as a Ray County woman in the early 1900s

By Liz Johnson, Richmond News Staff Writer

This is the second installment of a two-part series on the life of Jewell Vanderpool Rogers, a woman born in 1902 in Ray County, and her reflections on life, death, war and the coal mines.

The First World War

In April 1917, the United States declared war on Germany.

“Everything changed then,” said Jewell. “Young men from our town and all others began to enlist in the different services. I had met my future husband (Roy Rogers) before. Roy enlisted in the Navy in March 1918, and on May 5, 1918, he was called to serve. He was sent to France June 5, 1918, from the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois.”

Back home, life went on for the Vanderpool family. Jewell’s baby sister Rachel Cleo, was born Aug. 18, 1918.

“Another little blond Dutch girl,” she said. “I was very proud of her and I took a lot of care of her.”

The coal mines were busy as well, and running six days a week to produce coal to help the war effort.

“The months passed slowly but surely,” said Jewell. “On Nov. 11, 1918, the war ended. I think it was one of the happiest days of my life so far and on Dec. 20, 1918, Roy came home on furlough. There was a big snowstorm and the trains were running late, so Roy got off the train at Henrietta and walked home … it was a good, cold walk.”

Courting, marriage, children

Roy and Jewell got engaged while he was home on leave.

“I was three months from turning 17, but I thought I was at least 20,” said Jewell. Roy was 21. “We hoped he would be out of the Navy soon, but things didn’t happen that way. It was a year later, Dec. 24, 1919, when he finally got back home.”

Roy’s parents had moved to Richmond where his father worked in the coal mine. In February of 1920, Roy’s father broke his arm, so Roy moved in with his parents to help out.

“So, every Saturday and Sunday he was back in Camden,” said Jewell. “I counted the hours from Sunday night until the next Saturday. We finally made our plans to be married on Aug. 19, 1920, on my mother’s birthday.”

Jewell Vanderpool became Jewell Rogers with George Rogers and Edith Sargent attending them. The Rogers’ first home was on Jabez Street in Richmond.

“We bought all new/used furniture for $500,” said Jewell, who mentioned she still had a few pieces of that first purchase in 1981.

Shopping on Richmond Square was a favorite for Ray County residents during that time. The courthouse was just five years old in 1920 and there was plenty to do.