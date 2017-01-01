James ‘Jim’ Arnold Cannon

James “Jim” Arnold Cannon, 73, of Centerview, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at John Knox Village Care Center, Lee’s Summit.

Visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa. Funeral services follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Cannon Family Cemetery, Carrollton.