Jackie Lee ‘Jack’ O’Dell Sr.

Jackie Lee “Jack” O’Dell Sr., 80, of Richmond, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at his residence.

Jack was born March 2, 1936, to Eugene M. and Margie (Smith) O’Dell. Jack was united in marriage to Patsy Happy, of Camden, July 6, 1974; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two sons, Jackie Lee “Jack” O’Dell Jr., and his wife, Shirley, and William E. O’Dell, and his wife, Sama, both of Richmond; two daughters, Ramona Riggert, and her husband, Ray, of Richmond, and Gina Waller, and her husband, Jim, of Liberty.; seven grandsons, Aaron O’Dell (Brooke), Derek O’Dell (Amanda), Skylar O’Dell (Jessica), Brandon Waller, Jon Riggert, Jackson Riggert and David Wood; three granddaughters, Lauren Waller (Bryant Ash), Kendra O’Dell and Kenzie O’Dell; three great-grandsons, Conner Teat, Clayton Teat and Ethan Carney; three great-granddaughters, Scarlett O’Dell, Dusti O’Dell and Carsyn Teat; one sister, June Sharp, and her husband, Stuart, of Richmond; and one sister-in-law, Jane Happy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Darren O’Dell and brother-in-law, Harold Carmichael.

Jack owned and operated Machine Supply Company in Richmond from 1974 until 1991 when he passed it on to his sons. Jack was of the Christian faith and lived most of his life in Richmond. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed shooting trap, riding his motorcycles and traveling with his wife.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.