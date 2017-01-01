Irvin Junior ‘Henry’ Fields

Irvin Junior “Henry” Fields, 81, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Junior was born Sept. 20, 1935, to Henry Irvin and Delia Mae Fields in Rayville. He married Bonnie F. Seek July 12, 1958; she survives of the home.

Junior is survived by daughter, Rhonda J. (Robert) Mitchell, of Excelsior Springs, son, Bruce W. Fields (Dana), of Excelsior Springs, son, Rickie E. Fields, of Odessa, Texas, daughter, Deborah L. (Chris) Teegarden, of Richmond, son, Irvin D. (Karen) Fields, of Higginsville, son, Emery E. (Vicky) Seek, of Liberty, and son, Billy W. (Elizabeth) Seek, of Excelsior Springs; two granddaughters that he raised, Kassie F. (Rodney) Arnott, of Braymer, and Krystal L. (William) Mace, of Kansas City, Kan.; his sister, Sue A. (Terry) Rickman, of Excelsior Springs; three sisters-in-law, Mary Loyd and Pat Taffner, both of Richmond, and Audrey Fields, of Gladstone; 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and his four canine babies, Alfie, Mandy, Millie and Mollie.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Henry Fields; his sister, Nancy Mae Fields; and great-granddaughter, Kemi Hope Phillips.

Junior worked as a security guard at Ford Motor Company for 26 years before retiring in 2000. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, country music shows, working in the yard, sports and spending time with his family and friends. He lived in the Richmond and Excelsior Springs areas most of his life.

Visitation is 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. A celebration of life service follows at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.