In praise of school board members

By Mike Aytes, Superintendent, Richmond R-XVI School District

To honor school board members across the state, the Missouri School Boards’ Association has designated the week of Jan. 22-28 as School Board Recognition Week.

Tom Brokaw writes that, “Public education is the underpinning of our cultural and political system. It is the great common ground. Public education, after all, is the engine that moves us as a society toward a common destiny. It is in public education that the American Dream begins to take shape.”

Local school board members comprise the largest body of publicly elected officials in our nation. Their job is to establish a vision for schools, to provide guidance and direction in accomplishing that vision and to ensure that our schools are accountable to the community.

Richmond R-XVI School Board members volunteer countless hours each year in studying educational issues, participating in board meetings, attending school activities and events, advocating for public school education on the local and state level, and making critical decisions which benefit the public school students who live within the boundaries of the school district.

On behalf of the administration, faculty and staff of the Richmond R-XVI School District, it is especially fitting that we recognize the seven ladies and gentlemen who comprise the current Richmond R-XVI Board of Education for their contributions to the district. Without their efforts, none of the things that have been accomplished in the past few years would have been possible.

