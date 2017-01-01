Hughes’ late foul shots ice H-C boys victory

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

If given his preference, Hardin-Central boys basketball coach Kenny Layman’s first choice for shooting crunch time free throws would be his son, senior guard Ryan Layman. His second choice would be freshman Kysor Hughes.

It was the second choice who got called on to shoot clutch free throws last Thursday night against visiting Tina-Avalon.

With 10.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs leading 33-28, Hughes was fouled and sent to the free throw line. He responded by sinking his two foul shots to help the Bulldogs clinch a 35-28 Carroll-Livingston Activities Association win.

