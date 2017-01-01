Home Mat Sweep: Grapplers down Brookfield, Trenton

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

The Spartan wrestlers returned to the RHS gym Tuesday night and picked up another triangular sweep as they improved to 12-2. Richmond opened the night with a 53-22 decision over Brookfield and followed that victory with a 49-9 win over Trenton.

The Spartans won five of the nine contested matches – four of them by fall and one by a technical fall against Brookfield. The dual began with opens in 106 to 126. The Spartans were open at 113.

Austin Bowman won the first contested match of the night as the Spartan senior won his 132-pound match by fall in 2:54 over Cody Howerton. Brookfield was open at 138 and Richmond was open at 145. Khalil Walker picked up the Bulldogs’ first contested win when he battled past Braidn Ford for a 4-3 victory at 152 pounds.

The Spartans claimed victory in the next three matches with Kenton Delana winning by technical fall over Brandon Delana at 160. Kenton won 15-0, in 5:24. Dominic Nobile won by fall in 1:12 over Carson Wilkerson at 170, and Austin Keefhaver followed at 182 with a fall in 1:24 over Brent Downey.

McCauley Bowers lost at 195 pounds to Brookfield senior Richard Menconi by a 12-1 major decision.

The complete story is in Game On! In the Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.