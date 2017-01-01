Helen Jeanne Johnston

Helen Jeanne (Hain) Johnston, 72, of Holden, formerly of Odessa, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Sni Mills Cemetery.