Helen Jeanne (Hain) Johnston, 72, of Holden, formerly of Odessa, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence.
Visitation was 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial was in Sni Mills Cemetery.
