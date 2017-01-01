Helen Elaine Hankins

Helen Elaine Hankins, 66, of Richmond, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty.

Helen was born July 24, 1950, in Elkins, W.V., to John Henry and Lois (Cooper) Davis. She married Larry Hankins, of Harrison, Ark., April 5, 1969; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: her mother, Lois Davis, of Roanoke, Va.; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Chad and Laurie Hankins, of Carrollton, Derek and Amy Hankins, of Camden, and James Hankins, of Richmond; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Matt Ohrt, of Richmond; one brother and daughter-in-law, Richard and Joyce Davis, of Glen Burnie, Md.; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Carol Simmons, of Elkins, W.V., and Pattie and Ellis Cooper, of Morgantown, W.V.; and five grandchildren, Dylan Ohrt, Ashlyn Ohrt, Wyatt Ohrt, Coltyn Ohrt and Garrett Hankins.

Helen was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and caring grandmother. She loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren. She looked forward to, and enjoyed talking with her mother on the phone daily. Helen was of the Christian faith. She lived in Excelsior Springs before moving to Richmond.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond VFW Post 4398 or Canaan Hill Church of the Nazarene, Lawson.

Visitation is 3 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Cannan Hill Church of the Nazarene, 33688 W. 190th St., Lawson. Memorial services follow at 4 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.