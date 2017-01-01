H-C girls handle press, win W-N consolation game

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

To Hardin-Central girls basketball coach Kenny Layman, the Bulldogs’ 63-35 win over O’Hara’s junior varsity squad Friday in the consolation game of the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational was another step forward.

“The first night kind of showed us what we needed to work on,” Layman said after the win in the Wellington-Napoleon gym. “And the girls kind of got there the second night. And then, tonight, they put it together and played a pretty good ballgame.”

Specifically, Hardin-Central’s pool play losses to Orrick and O’Hara’s varsity squad showed the Bulldogs they needed to work on handling pressure defenses, according to Layman. When the Bulldogs handle the press, “good things happen,” he said.

“When we don’t, turnovers happen, transition points happen,” Layman added.

Guard Addie Paul and post player McKenzie McBee agreed that Hardin-Central handled the press better against the Celtics than it had in the first two tournament games.

“This game, I felt like we came prepared for the pressure,” said Paul, who finished with 12 points.

