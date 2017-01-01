Grapplers take two home duals

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Three of the top ranked teams in Class 1 met Thursday night in the RHS gym as the Spartans hosted Lathrop and Lexington. Richmond, ranked No. 7 by MissouriWrestling.com, swept the No. 9 ranked Lathrop Mules and No. 8 ranked Lexington.

Richmond began the evening with a 46-24 win over Lexington to remain unbeaten in MRVC duals, and then got past Lathrop 36-31. The Spartans got forfeit wins at 106, 120, 126 and 170 pounds through Minutemen opens. Richmond was open at 138 and 145, while both teams were open at 113.

