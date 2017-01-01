Grapplers earn another sweep

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond wrestlers picked up three more dual victories Tuesday night at Carrollton to run their record to 10-1. Included in those three wins was another MRVC East victory as the Spartans improved to 2-0.

Richmond won eight contested matches in defeating the host Trojans, and then beat Class 2 Chillicothe 42-30 with five more individual wins. The third school, Tina-Avalon had just one wrestler at 126 pounds.

Austin Bowman won that match by fall over Joe Johnson in 3:06.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Richmond News.

