By Russ Green/Sports Editor
The Richmond wrestlers picked up three more dual victories Tuesday night at Carrollton to run their record to 10-1. Included in those three wins was another MRVC East victory as the Spartans improved to 2-0.
Richmond won eight contested matches in defeating the host Trojans, and then beat Class 2 Chillicothe 42-30 with five more individual wins. The third school, Tina-Avalon had just one wrestler at 126 pounds.
Austin Bowman won that match by fall over Joe Johnson in 3:06.
The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
