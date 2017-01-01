Getting to the county’s core health problems

RCMH board adopts action plan to address high tobacco use, mental health and substance abuse issues

By Leah Wankum, Editor

At a time when the nation is grappling with pledges to “repeal and replace” a health insurance program that is both flawed but useful, an action plan to improve the overall health of area residents is in place for Ray County.

The plan addresses major issues uncovered in a community health assessment: high rates of tobacco use, obesity and mental health and substance abuse issues.

The Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees unanimously adopted the plan during its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 19.

Jenny Butterfield, a student working toward her doctorate of medicine at Loma Linda University, presented the action plan as well as the community health assessment she conducted of Ray County.

The action plan, which she compiled with the help of hospital staff and input from the community, provided the board with goals, objectives and strategies to improve the overall health of Ray County residents, based on the results of the community health assessment.

