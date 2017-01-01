From record high to potential ice storm

City preparing for icy road conditions this weekend

Sara Seidel/Richmond News Staff

The best-laid plans often go wrong, but the City of Richmond set that wisdom aside – far aside – as the possibility of ice storms lurked across the region for today and through this weekend.

Trucks, saws, crews and even the city’s sand pile are prepped for action as needed, according to City Administrator Ron Brohammer.

“We make decisions on the moment” as conditions change, but everything’s ready to address whatever comes, he said.

Trucks are ready to traverse city roads to spread sand, brine or salt, he said. Trucks damaged in the most recent storm have been repaired.

The complete story is in the Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.