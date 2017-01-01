Former RHS administrator charged with statutory rape

By Jason Beets/Staff Writer

A former Richmond High School assistant principal has been charged with statutory rape for allegedly having sex with a high school cheerleader over a period of several months about 17 years ago.

Matthew C. Lindsey, 48, of Oak Grove, is charged with two counts of second-degree statutory rape, both Class C felonies, for having sex with a student younger than 17 involving acts that took place between October 1997 and May 1998. The charges were filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Ray County.

Lindsey was employed by the Richmond R-XVI School District from school years 1995-96 to 1999-2000, according to a statement from Mike Aytes, school district superintendent.

