Flood control hot topic for Corps, farmers

Corps’ latest proposals for Missouri River could adversely impact regional flood control; meetings scheduled

By Sara Seidel, Richmond News Staff Writer

In a long-standing effort to satisfy the needs of farmers in the floodplains as well as environmentalists concerned about endangered species, parties responsible for overseeing the flow of the Missouri River are hosting a series of meetings and hearings to discuss proposed management changes to the river.

Stakeholders and the general public are invited to attend the events to learn about the proposed changes.

The changes are designed in part to increase habitat for the endangered interior least tern and the Northern Great Plains piping plover, as well as to aid recovery of the endangered pallid sturgeon, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The changes – spelled out in six wide-ranging alternatives – will also result in river flow rises in spring and fall, according to Tom Waters, chairman of the Missouri Levee & Drainage Districts Association. Some alternatives could generate a rise of as much as 60,000 cubic feet per second, he said.

“That is roughly equivalent to about 6 additional feet in central Missouri,” Waters said. “This is before any rainfall.”

