Feds charge Lawson man with possessing pipe bomb

A Lawson man was charged in federal court Thursday with illegally possessing a pipe bomb, according to Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Josh Louis Dubrel, 20, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo. Dubrel, who was arrested Thursday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Today’s criminal complaint alleges that Dubrel possessed a pipe bomb that was not registered to him. The complaint describes the pipe bomb as “a six to eight-inch-long, one-inch nominal diameter metal pipe with metal end caps attached, containing explosive material, complete with a green pyrotechnic fuse extending out the top opening.”

– Leah Wankum, editor, contributed to this report

