Farmland values drop slightly in Ray County

Larger decreases seen elsewhere; local farmers share insight on deflation of prices

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Agribusiness forecasters are predicting significant decreases in farmland values for 2017, but local farmers don’t think Ray County will see deep price drops.

Results from Kansas State University’s fall 2016 agricultural lender survey indicate that agricultural properties values across the country are decreasing by approximately 57 percent and are expected to decline in the short and long runs. Farmland is decreasing in value across the Midwest as well.

Ronnie Russell, a Richmond resident who farms approximately 1,500 acres in Ray County, doesn’t think it’s that bad here just yet.

“I think that is a little severe, at least for this area,” Russell said.

Perry Vandiver, a Ray County farmer who owns 5,000 acres, much of which runs along the Missouri River, said he’s seen prices decreasing just a little bit compared to what they have been recently.

