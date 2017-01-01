Emma Lou Hardin

Emma Lou Hardin, 87, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Emma Lou was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Camden, to Kermit and Euna (Howell) Stonner. She married Porter Keith Hardin, of Camden, Nov. 10, 1948. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2011.

Survivors include: two sons and daughters-in-law, Ross and Christine Annette Hardin, of Plano, Texas, and David and Margaret “Peggy” Hardin, of Loudon, Tenn.; one daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Christopher Oyler, of Richmond; a sister, Joyce Pavitt, of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Emma Lou was preceded in death by a sister, Beulah Thompson.

Emma Lou was a homemaker. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Ray Carroll Coop and Hardin T.V. for several years. She was a member of Camden Methodist Church. Emma Lou enjoyed crocheting and bird watching. She especially enjoyed watching butterflies. She lived in the Richmond area most of her life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to South Point Cemetery or Cravens Cemetery.

Graveside services are 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Cravens Cemetery near Camden. There will be no family visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.