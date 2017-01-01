Eagleton food pantry project goes forward

Project to be scaled back to fit within budget

By Jason Beets, Richmond News Staff Writer

The Ray County Commission still plans to build a food pantry for the Eagleton Cemter – but with fewer design elements than originally planned.

On the third Wednesday of every month, area residents who qualify for the program receive food from Harvesters Community Food Network at the Eagleton Center.

Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite said the commission plans to meet in mid-January with engineers, a construction company and a grant writer to determine how to scale back the project to be more affordable for the county. Wilhite said the pantry might not have heating or air conditioning as commissioners had originally envisioned.

Wilhite said $197,000 remains from a Missouri Department of Economic Development grant the commission received in August 2015. The commissioners plan to pay a contractor to build the food pantry with the remaining money from the grant.

The commission will contribute about $40,000 worth of landscaping for the project, which will not be included in the cost of a future contract with a construction company to build the pantry.

