Dorothy Jean Weber

Dorothy Jean Weber, 89, of Richmond, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Mo.

Jean was born July 2, 1927, in Ray County, the daughter of Oscar Beeson and Flossie Edna (Thompson) Thomson. She was united in marriage to Ivan Duncan “Dunk” Weber, May 2, 1959. He preceded her in death Jan. 18, 2001.

Survivors include: three great-nieces, Stephanie Rowe (Randy), of Kirkland, Wash., Alissa Wong (Ben), of San Jose, Calif., and Mariann Nelson (Joel), of Rathdrum, Idaho; good friend Billy Cringan, of Richmond, and her church family.

Jean was reared in the area of her birth and attended Chillicothe Business College after high school. Jean worked as a secretary in Kansas City for several years before returning to Richmond, where she worked at the ASC office until she married. She was a member of United Christian Presbyterian Church in Richmond. She enjoyed the fellowship at her church, sewing and cooking.

The family suggest memorials be made to United Christian Presbyterian Church, Richmond.

Memorial services are 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at United Christian Presbyterian Church, Richmond. Inurnment will follow in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.