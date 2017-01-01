- News
Dorothy Elizabeth (Wilson) Petsch, 89, of Lexington, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at her home.
Visitation was 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Services followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment was in Lexington Memory Gardens.
