Donald Lee Hayes (Daddy)

Donald Lee Hayes, 81, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence.

Donald was born in Orrick, and lived most of his life in Northeast Kansas City before moving to Richmond. He always loved the small town life.

Donald worked at Certain Teed for more than 29 years, and with C W Marrs before retiring to live the good life. In his spare time, Donald enjoyed working puzzles, going on road trips, going to the casinos, being with his family and visiting with people at Daddy’s 10-13 Diner, which was named after him and of which he was very proud. He was also a great craftsman and he could construct and build anything.

Donald was extremely loving and proud of his three daughters, Debbie Gorman, Sherrie Davis and Donna Brinkoetter and her husband, Steve. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Waskom, of Morriston, Fla.; as well as his five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends, as well as his two cats, Elvis and Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Freida Hayes; one great-grandson, Brian Lee Hayes and an uncle, Billy Joe Stevinson.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses for their care and support at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Memorial donations may be given to Ray County Humane Society, 200 South College Street, Richmond, MO. 64085

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home with Pastor Nelson Holmes officiating. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.

Arrangements by: Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick.