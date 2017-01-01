Diana Lynn Leach

Diana Lynn Leach, 65, of Richmond, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty.

Diana was born March 25, 1951, in Lexington, to Frank and Nadine (Halterman) Edgar. She married Donald R. Leach: one son, Timothy Leach, of Richmond; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Betty Edgar, of Richmond, and Marvin and Susie Edgar, of Richmond; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Donna Schwarz, of Excelsior Springs, and Donnetta and Danny Davis, of Warsaw; and two grandchildren, Alexis Leach and Treyce Leach.

In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by two sons, Stephen and Kenneth Leach, and two brothers, Warren “Jay” Edgar and Rusty Edgar.

Diana was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved life and everyone she knew. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved watching her granddaughter in sports. Diana was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond. She was a lifelong Richmond resident.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Diana’s grandchildren’s education fund.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.