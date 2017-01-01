’Dawgs take Layman’s preaching about defense to heart, rout Tina-Avalon

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Leading up to last Friday night’s meeting with visiting Tina-Avalon, Hardin-Central girls basketball coach Kenny Layman preached the importance of playing good defense.

Based on what Layman saw during Hardin-Central’s 49-22 Carroll-Livingston Activities Association win, the Bulldogs listened to his sermons – and practiced what he preached.

“Defensive-wise, we did a good job with our rotation,” Layman said. “We’ve been struggling a little (with that) the last few games.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

