County officials sworn into office

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Newly elected and re-elected Ray County officials were sworn into their respective offices Friday at Ray County courthouse. A small crowd of loved ones and co-workers gathered in the third-floor courtroom as Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Jerry Bishop was elected as western county commissioner. He ran against Mike Twyman and received 55.73 percent of the votes. Shannon Wollard was elected as public administrator. She ran against incumbent Gina Sands and received 53.64 percent of the votes. Bart Willim was re-elected as coroner, receiving 51.24 percent of the vote. His challenger was Kyle Foster. Garry Bush was re-elected as sheriff in a tight race against challenger Cole Noble. Bush garnered 50.98 percent of the votes.

