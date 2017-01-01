County commission designates Thursday as weekly voting day

Change sought by newly elected western commissioner allows public to view process

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County commissioners designated each Thursday as the weekly day to vote on county issues.

The commissioners approved Western Commissioner Jerry Bishop’s motion to designate an official day to vote each week. In his original motion, Bishop suggested meeting on Wednesdays, but ultimately, the commissioners selected Thursdays.

Bishop said commissioners switched to Thursdays because he said he learned that some people don’t get the Richmond News until as late Wednesday. Bishop said he wants the commissioners’ Thursday voting agenda to be published in the paper that is printed and delivered before each meeting.

The complete story is in the Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.