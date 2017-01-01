Contested races, tax measures on April 4 ballot

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Filing for the April 4 municipal elections closed Tuesday, with contested races for city government and school board positions, alongside tax measures in some Ray County communities and the county.

Ray County commissioners have placed a measure on the April 4 ballot to establish a new property tax. Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell said 1995 was the last year Ray County had a property tax, at 17 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation. Since 1995, the county has relied on sales tax and use tax to generate revenue. Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite said the majority of the county’s general revenue comes from its sales tax and use tax.

“Well, the reason we chose to do that is our lack of funds to be able to pay our bills,” Wilhite said.

If passed, the measure would place a new property levy of 8 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation.

