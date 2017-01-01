Changes to Missouri law take effect

Revisions drafted by committee of prosecutors, defense attorneys

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Recent changes in Missouri law allow punishments to better fit their crimes, according to supporters.

The changes, which took effect Jan. 1, affect a wide variety of crimes and mark the culmination of a 10-year process involving discussions between prosecutors, defense attorneys and advocates.

Jason Lamb, executive director of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, served as the co-chair of the Missouri bar drafting committee that proposed the revision. Veteran prosecutors and defense attorneys also served on the committee. After the proposal was submitted to the Missouri Legislature, it was the subject of more than 30 public hearings.

The revision received support from MAPA, the Missouri Bar, Missouri KidsFirst, Missouri Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Missouri Sheriffs Association and Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, according to a press release.

