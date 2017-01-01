Central High alum finds home for tombstone commemorating the school

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A tombstone commemorating Central High School now has a permanent home at Hardin-Central C2 School District.

The tombstone was set in place Nov. 5, 2016, outside Hardin-Central’s front doors, thanks to efforts by Central High School alum Dean Wall.

Before finding its new home at Hardin-Central, Wall said the tombstone had been essentially abandoned, as it was left in an undesignated location near Central High School in Rockingham.

The complete story is in the Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Richmond News.