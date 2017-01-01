’Cats pick up second-half intensity, down ’Dawgs

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Nursing a one-point halftime lead over Hardin-Central Friday, Orrick girls basketball coach Tricia Peters and her Bearcats agreed they needed to crank up the intensity a notch.

“I thought that the team that would pick it up more and give more intensity was probably the team that was going to come out on top,” Peters said.

The Bearcats responded by picking up their intensity enough to outscore the Bulldogs 21-14 the second half for a 36-26 non-conference road win.

Orrick guard Abby Nail saw evidence of the Bearcats’ second-half intensity in the execution of their press, which “was a lot better” than it had been the first half, she said. Nail also felt that their intensity fed off their ability to score.

“Whenever we make our baskets, we just get really excited for each other,” she said. “And that just pumps us up even more.”

