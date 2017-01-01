‘Cats almost pull off another comeback win over W-N

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

In 2016, Orrick rallied to defeat Wellington-Napoleon in the girls portion of the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational.

In 2017, Orrick threatened to do it again.

The Bearcats trailed the Tigers 41-38 when they got possession following a turnover with 8.1 seconds left in Saturday afternoon’s championship game in the Wellington-Napoleon school gym. Following a timeout, they eventually worked the ball to Paige Smith, who attempted a 3-point shot to force overtime.

The shot hit off of the front rim. The clock expired. The Bearcats lost by three.

“We got the shot we wanted,” Orrick girls basketball coach Tricia Peters said. “We got the open look. It just didn’t fall.”

Wellington-Napoleon coach Andy Hampton felt that Smith “got a pretty decent look from pretty far out.” He also felt that the Tigers “were in pretty good position” to defend against a last-second shot.

“We were just trying to cover the three and not let something go in that was an easy look for them,” Hampton said.

Coincidentally, the margin of victory in the 2016 tournament was three points. That time, the Bearcats overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to defeat the Tigers 55-52 for third place. Because of Orrick’s athleticism, Hampton was expecting this year’s meeting to “be a test” for Wellington-Napoleon.

“I just thought our girls really did a nice job of really buckling down and playing solid defense,” he said.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.