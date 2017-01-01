Buzzer beaten

Trenton capitalizes on late Spartan turnover to take third at Lawson

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Korbyn Guile raced down the court with a Richmond turnover – beat the clock and beat the Spartans with a layup as Trenton claimed the third-place game of the weather-delayed Lawson Invitational Monday, 61-59. It was a tough loss for Richmond, now 5-9, as the Spartans had led for most of the game against the 12-4 Bulldogs.

The final Richmond turnover came with the game tied at 59-all as the Spartans were setting up for a final shot. The contest had been tied since 1:55 remained in the game. Both teams had chances, but the Spartans had a chance after the Bulldogs missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 25.3 seconds left. Richmond called a time out with 18.2 seconds to set up the play, but with the clock winding down, Guile came up with an errant Spartan pass and raced down the court and made the layup just before the final buzzer for his only score of the night.

“To lose a game that way is just the kind of the situation we’re in with our season right now,” Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said. “We all know we have not achieved the level we were expecting for this year and we’re looking for a boost right now to go into the last part of the season. Ending on a turnover, layup at the buzzer is a big gut punch. It will be a challenge to see how our guys bounce back from this.”

