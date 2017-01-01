Brownsberger sees incomplete performance from ’Cats during loss to Celtics

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Orrick boys basketball coach Matt Brownsberger expects the Bearcats to learn to stick with something when it’s working – a lesson he felt that they were taught during their 61-42 loss to O’Hara’s junior varsity squad Friday in the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational consolation game.

“I don’t feel like we played a real complete game,” Brownsberger said. “I feel like we kind of abandoned some things that normally work pretty well for us.”

Guard Seth McAfee also felt that the Bearcats didn’t play a complete game.

“I feel like we played hard for the first half,” McAfee said. “(The) second half, we kind of started to slack, kind of let off the pressure on defense.”

To McAfee, the Bearcats’ performance against the Celtics summed up their performance during the tournament overall.

“I feel like, defensively, we could’ve done a lot better,” he said.

McAfee led the Bearcats on offense with 18 points, followed by post player Connor Greer with 10. There were three Celtics in double figures: Jack DiMarco with 17 points, followed by Anthony Holden with 16 and Nate Schwaller with 11.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 Richmond News.

